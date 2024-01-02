DEPUTIES: 31 cats, 2 dogs found in filthy Craven County home

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies say they found 31 cats and two dogs inside her home without water or proper shelter.

Back on December 21st, Craven County Animal Protective Services went to a home on Maul Swamp Road outside of Vanceboro for an animal complaint.

Inside the home of Susan Riggs, officers found filthy conditions and say Riggs was not even living in the home.

Two dogs and three kittens were seized and received immediate medical attention. Animal Protective officers say one of the kittens had to be put down.

The remaining cats were surrendered, according to a news release, and taken to the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center.

Riggs was charged with animal cruelty and failure to vaccinate. The woman has a January 23rd court date.

