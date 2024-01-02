Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ star Ian Ziering allegedly attacked by bikers

FILE - Ian Ziering poses at a photocall for the 10th anniversary of "Sharknado" at Comic-Con...
FILE - Ian Ziering poses at a photocall for the 10th anniversary of "Sharknado" at Comic-Con International at The Hilton Bayfront on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star Ian Ziering was involved in an apparent altercation with multiple bikers in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

In a video obtained and published by TMZ, the actor is surrounded by a group of people riding mini-bikes on Hollywood Boulevard.

Eventually, Ziering gets out of his car and gets into a physical altercation with one of the bikers. This leads to the other bikers surrounding the actor and attacking him.

Ziering appears to run away from the group.

It is still not clear what happened before the video.

Ziering’s 12-year-old daughter Mia was present during the ordeal.

He issued a statement on Instagram Monday saying he was protecting himself and that while he and his daughter were not physically hurt, he is concerned about what happened.

As of Sunday, police had not made any arrests.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video shows several Greenville police officers near a teenager who they discovered had...
Greenville middle school student killed in weekend shooting, teenager arrested
Eli Martinez was born at ECU Health just after midnight New Year's Day.
Washington family welcomes New Year’s Day baby at ECU Health
WBTV
With the new year comes new laws for NC
The Greenville Emerald Drop helped ring in 2024.
Greenville’s Emerald Drop rings in 2024
Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee

Latest News

A manager in training told police she called her husband for assistance after the workers...
Pastor charged with assaulting wife’s co-worker, pushing his head toward McDonald’s deep fryer, police say
Officials confirm a deadly accident Monday at Lee Landing in Pamlico County.
OFFICIALS: Fatal boating accident in Pamlico County
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
A Japan Airlines flight burst into flames on the runway in Tokyo after it collided with a...
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan’s Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
The plan would have limited judicial powers. (Source: CNN/Getty Images/GPO ISRAEL/POOL VIA...
Israel's supreme court strikes down controversial change