Ahoskie woman charged in family insurance fraud scheme

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman is facing 23 identity theft charges after state agents say she was conducting a life insurance scheme involving her relatives.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Mary Early, 57, of Ahoskie, was arrested on 23 counts of identity theft, 21 counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, and 23 counts of common law forgery.

Causey says the woman forged relatives’ names, using their birthdates and social security numbers on insurance applications. The woman then used her husband’s, son’s, and daughter’s names as beneficiaries, according to the insurance commissioner.

Early is accused of receiving loans against two policies and filing a death claim on another.

Warrants say over five years, Early obtained $818.66 in death benefits, $225.36 in premium loans, and another $165,000 in attempted benefits.

The woman was released from jail after posting a $161,000 secured bond.

