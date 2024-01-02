Advice to help you stick with your New Year’s resolutions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new year for many is a way to set life-improving intentions for yourself, using January 1st as the kickoff.

“I think it’s a great way to start the new year, a great way just to kick off trying to get back in shape, and it’s a nice thing to start the new year,” said 5k runner John Murray.

Fleet Feet has hosted a 5k for the past 12 years, and Murray has run in 6 of those to help start his new year.

But for some, it’s hard to stick with your resolutions as the year goes on.

Harvard University Health has several ideas to help, including taking small steps to help you complete your goal and commit to yourself.

One gymgoer we talked with says he follows that advice. “Starting off the year good, January 1st, I always look at it as an opportunity to set new goals. Kinda like a reset, so no matter what I did last year, it’s a new year, so I’m trying to do even more than I did last year,” said Mardavean Eakins.

Eakins gave some advice for those who are just getting started back in the gym. “Just don’t get discouraged. I know sometimes you may see people doing better, and people tend to compare yourself; just stay in your lane, and I promise you’ll get it,” said Eakins.

According to Forbes Health, for this new year, 34% of Americans say weight loss is their new year resolution, with 32% saying setting a better diet is their goal.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.