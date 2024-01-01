Advertise With Us
Washington family welcomes New Year’s Day baby at ECU Health

Eli Martinez was born at ECU Health just after midnight New Year's Day.(ECU Health)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family here in Eastern Carolina is starting off the New Year with a brand-new bundle.

ECU Health said that Jasmin Flores and Erick Martinez welcomed Eli Martinez into the world at 12:12 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Little Eli came in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 20 inches long.

The family is from Washington.

ECU Health said that it delivered 3,950 babies in 2023.

