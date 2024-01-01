Washington family welcomes New Year’s Day baby at ECU Health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family here in Eastern Carolina is starting off the New Year with a brand-new bundle.

ECU Health said that Jasmin Flores and Erick Martinez welcomed Eli Martinez into the world at 12:12 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Little Eli came in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 20 inches long.

The family is from Washington.

ECU Health said that it delivered 3,950 babies in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.