Washington family welcomes New Year’s Day baby at ECU Health
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family here in Eastern Carolina is starting off the New Year with a brand-new bundle.
ECU Health said that Jasmin Flores and Erick Martinez welcomed Eli Martinez into the world at 12:12 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Little Eli came in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 20 inches long.
The family is from Washington.
ECU Health said that it delivered 3,950 babies in 2023.
