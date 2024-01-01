Advertise With Us
Wallace P.D. New Year's Eve checkpoint nets dozens of charges

Wallace police held a New Year's Eve checkpoint Sunday evening into Monday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic checkpoint on New Year’s Eve resulted in dozens of charges being issued in one Eastern Carolina county.

The Wallace Police Department said that the checkpoint was positioned at Highway 41 and Teachey Road.

Officials said that 47 charges were issued ranging from DWIs, driver’s license violations, and drug offenses.

Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Highway Patrol were also on hand to help with checks from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

