Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop brings in the new year

23rd annual Pickle Drop
23rd annual Pickle Drop(WITN)
By Amarachi Uche
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - One city here in the East stepped into the new year a few hours early with a different take on the annual ball drop.

The 23rd annual pickle drop was held at the University of Mount Olive at 7 p.m. Hundreds of people watched as the glowing New Year’s Eve pickle went down into a giant pickle jar with help from the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department. It was held earlier than usual as 7 p.m. here in eastern North Carolina is midnight Greenwich Mean time and that’s the tradition they have decided to keep.

The pickle drop was ranked 7th on USA today’s best New Year’s Eve drops, drawing in an even larger crowd this year. Many people like Jessica Hutchens drove hours to see the drop but said it was worth it.

“I thought it would be fun to make the most of the pickle drop and do all things pickle”, Hutchens said. “I got pickle stickers to hand out, my pickle costume, pickle socks even.”

If you missed the fun in person, you can watch the stream on Yearly Pickle Drop Event | Mt. Olive Pickle Company (mtolivepickles.com)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: 17-year-old killed in Goldsboro shooting Friday night
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee
Man charged with robbing Morehead City woman at Goldsboro hotel
New Years Eve falls on a Sunday, closing ABC stores.
ABC stores will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day this year

Latest News

Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Lenoir Co. family safe after losing home in fire; 5 pets dead
Lenoir Co. family safe after losing home in fire; 5 pets dead
Home destroyed by fire on Gullick Drive
Lenoir Co. family safe after losing home in fire; 5 pets dead
New Year’s Eve celebrations across ENC