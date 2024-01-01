Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop brings in the new year

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - One city here in the East stepped into the new year a few hours early with a different take on the annual ball drop.

The 23rd annual pickle drop was held at the University of Mount Olive at 7 p.m. Hundreds of people watched as the glowing New Year’s Eve pickle went down into a giant pickle jar with help from the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department. It was held earlier than usual as 7 p.m. here in eastern North Carolina is midnight Greenwich Mean time and that’s the tradition they have decided to keep.

The pickle drop was ranked 7th on USA today’s best New Year’s Eve drops, drawing in an even larger crowd this year. Many people like Jessica Hutchens drove hours to see the drop but said it was worth it.

“I thought it would be fun to make the most of the pickle drop and do all things pickle”, Hutchens said. “I got pickle stickers to hand out, my pickle costume, pickle socks even.”

If you missed the fun in person, you can watch the stream on Yearly Pickle Drop Event | Mt. Olive Pickle Company (mtolivepickles.com)

