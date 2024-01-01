Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say

Four people have died and three others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Whitmore Lake. (WXYZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said.

The explosion happened before 4 p.m. in Northfield Township, about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) west of Detroit. The structure was destroyed, leaving only the basement, Northfield Township Police Lt. David Powell told reporters Saturday.

The blast, which could be heard about 9 miles (14.4 kilometers) away, sent debris into the air that landed on both sides of a nearby highway. Neighboring homes were not damaged, Powell said.

Six people were in the home, with four fatalities discovered at the scene and the two surviving victims hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not immediately know if the victims were related, Powell said.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the explosion.

Northfield Township police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: 17-year-old killed in Goldsboro shooting Friday night
Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee
Man charged with robbing Morehead City woman at Goldsboro hotel
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
New Years Eve falls on a Sunday, closing ABC stores.
ABC stores will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day this year

Latest News

Four people have died and three others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Whitmore...
Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announced she will step down from the throne on Jan. 14.
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II to step down from throne on Jan. 14
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months