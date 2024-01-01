Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Marine Corps veteran welcomes New Year’s Day baby at Camp Lejeune

The White family at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes Emery White into the world as a...
The White family at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes Emery White into the world as a New Year's Day baby.(Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine Corps veteran and her family are celebrating the New Year with their newest addition.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune said that Madison White gave birth at 12:20 a.m. to her daughter Emery.

Emery came in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.

Emery is the second child for White and her husband Sgt. Jared White who is assigned to the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Their first daughter was also born at the same hospital.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
New Year’s Eve celebrations across ENC
Home destroyed by fire on Gullick Drive
Lenoir Co. family safe after losing home in fire; 5 pets dead
Shooting investigation
UPDATE: 17-year-old killed in Goldsboro shooting Friday night
Man charged with robbing Morehead City woman at Goldsboro hotel

Latest News

Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop brings in the New Year
Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop brings in the New Year
Pamela Bradshaw
North Carolina woman wins $1 million in NYE Powerball promotion
Police said 14-year-old Zykere Langley was discovered shot at the intersection of Pitt & Brown...
Greenville middle school student killed in weekend shooting, teenager arrested
Eli Martinez was born at ECU Health just after midnight New Year's Day.
Washington family welcomes New Year’s Day baby at ECU Health