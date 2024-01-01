Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville’s Emerald Drop rings in 2024

The Greenville Emerald Drop helped ring in 2024.
The Greenville Emerald Drop helped ring in 2024.(WITN)
By Amarachi Uche
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One city here in the east rang in 2024 with their own ball drop.

The Emerald Drop took place in Greenville at the Town Common at 12 a.m.

Although the drop was not until midnight, festivities began at 9 p.m. with a beer garden, food trucks, photo booths, and live music.

People came with their families and folding chairs to get a front row seat to the entertainment.

Fireworks showered the sky at midnight to kick off the new year. Not only did the event kick start 2024, but also celebrated the 250th anniversary for the city of Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
New Year’s Eve celebrations across ENC
Man charged with robbing Morehead City woman at Goldsboro hotel
Home destroyed by fire on Gullick Drive
Lenoir Co. family safe after losing home in fire; 5 pets dead
Shooting investigation
UPDATE: 17-year-old killed in Goldsboro shooting Friday night

Latest News

Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop brings in the New Year
Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop brings in the New Year
23rd annual Pickle Drop
Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop brings in the New Year
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Lenoir Co. family safe after losing home in fire; 5 pets dead
Lenoir Co. family safe after losing home in fire; 5 pets dead