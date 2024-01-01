Greenville’s Emerald Drop rings in 2024

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One city here in the east rang in 2024 with their own ball drop.

The Emerald Drop took place in Greenville at the Town Common at 12 a.m.

Although the drop was not until midnight, festivities began at 9 p.m. with a beer garden, food trucks, photo booths, and live music.

People came with their families and folding chairs to get a front row seat to the entertainment.

Fireworks showered the sky at midnight to kick off the new year. Not only did the event kick start 2024, but also celebrated the 250th anniversary for the city of Greenville.

