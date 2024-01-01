Advertise With Us
Greenville middle school student killed in weekend shooting, teenager arrested

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed this past weekend.

Officers said they responded to the area of 1700 South Greene Street around 9:50 p.m. on December 30th for a Shot Spotter activation.

As officers were heading to the scene, the city’s public safety camera system saw Zykere Langley, 14, collapsing in the street near the intersection of Pitt Street and Brown Street. Officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures.

Langley was taken to ECU Health where he died the following day.

Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting and developed strong leads in the case.

Police said on December 31st around 1 p.m. a 14-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Langley was a student at CM Eppes Middle School.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to give them a call at 252-329-4315 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

