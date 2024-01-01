Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Starting off 2024 on a calm and cool note; Rain showers arrive Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The start of the new year is going to treat us well, as high temperatures will hold in the mid 40s to low 50s, and lows from the upper 20s to upper 30s to low 40s throughout the week, for both coastal and inland communities. Winds will be out of the west-northwest Monday and shift to the north. Most areas will see more clouds to start, then partly sunny skies.

A costal low will be approaching the area into late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Most inland areas will see a few showers, as most areas along and south of Highway 12. Amounts will be anywhere from a 0.25″ inch of rain or less. By mid to late morning, the coastal low will exit the area, allowing skies to clear to partly sunny skies.

As we go into the first weekend of 2024, another area of low pressure will move across the country and brining us more rain Saturday night and into Sunday morning, ushing in cooler air behind the front. Temperatures will drop to near 50° degrees.

As for any wintry weather, winter is still young and there is a lot of time to keep a watch out for in the coming months.

