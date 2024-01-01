Advertise With Us
Changes to teen driver law effective Jan. 1st 2024

Greenville DMV office(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new change to the teen driving law takes effect January 1st, 2024 after Senate Bill SB 157 was ratified.

The Limited Provisional License Modification law (SB 157) impacts the amount of time young drivers need to obtain their learner’s permit.

Now anyone at least 16 years old but less than 18 years old may only obtain a limited provisional license if the person has held a limited learner’s permit issued by the Division for at least nine months.

This applies to applications for licenses submitted on or after that date.

The driver holding the permit must also log 60 hours of supervised practice driving to receive the license.

The bill also states, “When the license holder is driving the vehicle and is not accompanied by the supervising driver, there may be no more than one passenger under 21 years of age in the vehicle.”

This is a full list of laws that go into effect Jan. 1st, 2024.

Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop brings in the New Year
Bertie County Sheriffs Office asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect
