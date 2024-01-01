CarolinaEast Medical Center welcomes first 2024 baby born in Craven County
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital is celebrating the first 2024 baby born in Craven County.
CarolinaEast Medical Center welcomed Spencer McCallum into the world at 8:09 a.m.
Born to Ashley and Brad McCallum, Spencer is the New Bern couple’s first child.
Spencer was born weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and 21 inches long.
So far, Spencer is the only baby born today at CarolinaEast.
