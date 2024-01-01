CarolinaEast Medical Center welcomes first 2024 baby born in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital is celebrating the first 2024 baby born in Craven County.

CarolinaEast Medical Center welcomed Spencer McCallum into the world at 8:09 a.m.

Born to Ashley and Brad McCallum, Spencer is the New Bern couple’s first child.

Spencer was born weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and 21 inches long.

So far, Spencer is the only baby born today at CarolinaEast.

