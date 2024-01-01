Advertise With Us
CarolinaEast Medical Center welcomes first 2024 baby born in Craven County

Spencer McCallum was the first baby born in 2024 in Craven County.(CarolinaEast Health System)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital is celebrating the first 2024 baby born in Craven County.

CarolinaEast Medical Center welcomed Spencer McCallum into the world at 8:09 a.m.

Born to Ashley and Brad McCallum, Spencer is the New Bern couple’s first child.

Spencer was born weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and 21 inches long.

So far, Spencer is the only baby born today at CarolinaEast.

