Russell’s First Alert Forecast: The last couple of days in 2023 will end on a quiet note

2024 will begin with mild temperatures
Russell James-WITN
By Russell James
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clear skies and mild temperatures this evening, will eventually trail off into chilly standards, as temperatures cool down into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight. Winds will come in from west at about 3 to 5 mph inland, with 10 mph breezes along the coast.

We stay dry going into the new year, with a few clouds at times, but staying dry as we ring in 2024. Temperatures will start out in the mid 30s, then soaring to the 50s as sunny skies take over. Late Monday and Tuesday, a weak system tries to sneak into the area, as the ENC area could see a few rain showers, but those remain on the lighter side. Precipitation looks to be all liquid rainfall. Less than a quarter of an inch or less.

Staying dry and quiet Wednesday before another chance of rain arriving Thursday. Rain will be on the lighter side once again, but enough to use the windshield wipers and wet the grass. few sleet pellets might be possible, but that will be very slim to none with this system.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

