Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly tonight; A mild start to 2024 on Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tranquil and chilly conditions with light breezes are anticipated across Eastern NC. The 30s will trail close behind the 40s as the sun sets this evening. A light southwesterly breeze may lead to wind chill values reaching the mid 30s in a few backyards. By midnight, temperatures will be in the upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

By sunrise we will have a mix of sun and clouds across the region as we begin to heat the mercury up to the middle 40s by lunchtime. Inland locations should top out in the mid 50s, with upper 40s hovering near the coast. A weak disturbance approaching from the northwest will arrive during the late afternoon and early evening, increasing the odds of a brief shower. Once the front passes the area, high pressure will rebuild over the east, giving way to a few days of sunshine and scattered clouds through Wednesday afternoon.

As we head into late next week, two additional low pressure systems will increase opportunities for rain. The first system is forecast to arrive late Wednesday / Thursday morning, and the second system arriving by the weekend. Saturday’s system may produce heavy rain but the details will be fine tuned over the coming days.

As for any wintry weather, winter is still young and there is a lot of time to keep a watch out for in the coming months.

