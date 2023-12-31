Advertise With Us
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville

The airplane struck several trees trying to land at Lake Norman Airport
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.(WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-engine plane crashed off of the Kenway Loop in Mooresville, N.C. on Sunday, according to officials.

North Carolina Highway Patrol states that the pilot, identified as Randy Mysliviec, was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

NCHP states that Mysliviec was attempting to land his plane at Lake Norman Airport and struck several trees and crashed into an abandoned house site.

Officials state that the plane crashed in the 100 block of Adrian Lane off the Kenway Loop around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

According to FlightAware, it shows that the plane left Lake Norman Airport at 11:52 a.m. and it shows the plane’s path before it crashed 20 minutes later.

Single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.
Single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.(WBTV)

Preliminary indications from the audio recordings and the appearance of the propellers indicate that the engine was not producing power at the time of the accident, according to an update on Monday by members of the National Transportation Safety Board.

According to the NTSB, in about 10 days, the agency will publish a preliminary report with the facts as investigators know them. The full report will take about another 18 months.

The single-engine plane crashed on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

