New Year’s Eve celebrations across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As 2023 comes to a close, celebrations will be held across Eastern North Carolina to welcome the new year.

The City of Greenville’s New Year’s Eve celebration will be held Sunday, December 31st from 9:00 PM - midnight at the Town Common. Greenville’s Emerald Drop returns to ring in 2024. The City of Greenville Senior Administrative Assistant Margot Clark says this is the kickoff event for the 250th anniversary of the city of Greenville.

Fireworks will follow the Emerald Drop countdown. This year’s event will feature a beer garden and food trucks.

WITN’s Jacyn Abbott will emcee the event.

Road closures will go into effect Sunday at 4 p.m.

The Mount Olive Pickle Drop tradition kicks off the New Year a few hours earlier than its larger counter-drops in Raleigh or New York - dropping a large glowing pickle suspended from a Fire Department ladder truck into a giant pickle jar at 7 p.m.

The Pickle Drop will be staged in front of the University of Mount Olive’s Kornegay Arena, and the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department will again assist with Tower 23, its ladder truck.

The evening will feature live music, free pickles, food trucks, and a chance to win door prizes for those who contribute to the annual canned food drive for Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC.

The whole event is over by 7:30 p.m.

In downtown New Bern, at the intersection of Craven and Pollock, the 2023 Block Party kicks off featuring a Bear Cub Drop at 9 p.m. and the Bear Drop at midnight, welcoming 2024.

The event will feature food trucks, a beer garden, a kid’s fun zone, DJ party games, magicians, and street performances by Imagine Circus. A concert performance featuring Crush will also be at 8:45 p.m.

These events are free admission.

