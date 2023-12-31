Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Great Pyrenees reunited with family after cameras caught him being stolen from yard

A dog was stolen from his family's yard on Christmas Day, according to authorities.
A dog was stolen from his family's yard on Christmas Day, according to authorities.(Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Brisco, a Great Pyrenees, was reunited with his family after he was stolen from his yard, according to authorities.

Authorities in Virginia say they received a call that two women were seen on camera stealing the dog on Christmas Day.

Brisco was later found wandering on South Lee Highway in Rockbridge County, Virginia.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: 17-year-old killed in Goldsboro shooting Friday night
Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigating breaking and entering
FILE - Fuzzy dice sit behind the rear-view mirror of a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, Aug. 4, 2014,...
States set to enact new laws on guns, pornography, taxes and even fuzzy dice
Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual...
Paula Abdul sues ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assaults

Latest News

There was no Powerball winner on Saturday, Dec. 30. The next drawing is on Monday, Jan. 1.
Powerball jackpot at $810 million after no winner Saturday
FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults...
Adding a pet could offset cognitive decline for some
Tourists walk around New Year's Eve sign ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec....
Australians and New Zealanders preparing to be among first nations to ring in 2024 with fireworks
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea's Kim vows to launch 3 more spy satellites and produce more nuclear materials in 2024
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
At the stroke of midnight, the New Year gives a clean slate for long-elusive resolutions