Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures and dry conditions will wrap up the final day of the year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The final day of the year will feature more sun than clouds, as highs will be in the low 50s, west winds from 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Lows will fall to the mid 30s as we go into midnight and 2024. Winds will come in from west at about 3 to 5 mph inland, with 10 mph breezes along the coast.

Starting the first week of the year will entail partly to mostly sunny skies, as highs stay in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows hold in the mid 30s to low 40s, then falling back to the upper 20s. Rain chances will pick up as we go into Thursday as most of the area will see a few showers throughout the day, as highs near the upper 40s to low 50s. Amounts will range from 0.25-0.50″ of rain. We clear out Friday, then turning wet as we go into the first weekend of the new year. Models are showing all liquid rainfall. Highs in the low 50s.

As for any wintry weather, winter is still young and there is a lot of time to keep a watch out for in the coming months.

