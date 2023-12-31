Blue Alert canceled for 2 suspects after Greensboro officer shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are still searching for two suspects after a Greensboro Police officer was shot and killed on Saturday evening, according to officials.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert just after 6 p.m. and was canceled before 8 p.m.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 at a Sheetz gas station located at 3200 Sandy Ridge Road.

Police said the two suspects are Black men in their 20s, one wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants with black shoes, with green/gray toboggan and the other suspect wearing a jean jacket with fur and gray sweat pants, with tennis shoes.

The Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said in a new briefing late Saturday, the off-duty sergeant “witnessed a crime occur” and attempted “to approach the suspects.” That’s when they say the shooting occurred.

Chief Thompson says two off-duty first responders were at the scene and provided treatment to the officer before crews rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released the officer’s name, but did say the Sergeant was a 22-year veteran of the department and a “loving husband, father, son and brother”.

In the Blue Alert, authorities reported the suspects drove away after the shooting & headed westbound on 1-40 West in a black colored Chevrolet Equinox bearing NC tag KKA-4332. Authorities say the vehicle also has a Hertz Car Sales plate on the front.

Chief Thompson did not mention any arrests during the news briefing late Saturday night.

