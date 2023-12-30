Advertise With Us
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigating breaking and entering

(Jose E. Espinoza | KGNS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Last night around 9:40 p.m., Wayne County police responded to a breaking and entering call where one person was found dead.

Officials say it happened at 877 Big Daddys Road in Northern Wayne County. The caller also notified 911 that 39-year-old Robert Lee Mitchell was found inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound and unresponsive.

Wayne County EMS responded to the scene and after examining the victim, declared him deceased.

With the help of Wayne County Detectives, an investigation is currently underway.

The body of the deceased was transported to Wayne UNC Healthcare to be later transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Frank Sauls at 919-580-4066, by email at joseph.sauls@waynegov.com, or can call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

This is a developing story. Be sure to stay with WITN for further updates.

