Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man charged with robbing Morehead City woman at Goldsboro hotel

(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police say a woman was the victim of a robbery at hotel on Saturday.

They say at approximately 9:11a.m., officers responded to the Best Value Inn at 701 US 70 East, in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, 46-year-old Lauren McGee of Morehead City, with injuries to her face and head.

The woman stated that a male subject had entered her room and struck her in the head with a handgun several times before taking her property and fleeing the area.

Investigators responded to the scene and with the assistance of the patrol shift on duty were able to develop a suspect.

Police say 37-year-old Daquan McLamb was taken into custody in the 400 block of North Carolina Street and charged with one count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

McLamb was left in the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center in lieu of a $175,000 secured bond.

His first appearance is scheduled for January 2, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. William Barber sits in the chair that led to him being escorted out of a Greenville movie...
Civil rights leader says Greenville movie theater broke federal law over seating dispute
New Years Eve falls on a Sunday, closing ABC stores.
ABC stores will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day this year
Police arrest teenager in stabbing of South Central High School student
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Harold Varner III
Pro golfer, ECU alum Harold Varner lll arrested for DWI in Charlotte

Latest News

Larkel Brown
Bertie County Sheriffs Office asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigating breaking and entering
Shooting investigation
UPDATE: 17-year-old killed in Goldsboro shooting Friday night
Crystal Coast police looking for mail thief
Crystal Coast police looking for mail thief