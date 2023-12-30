Man charged with robbing Morehead City woman at Goldsboro hotel

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police say a woman was the victim of a robbery at hotel on Saturday.

They say at approximately 9:11a.m., officers responded to the Best Value Inn at 701 US 70 East, in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, 46-year-old Lauren McGee of Morehead City, with injuries to her face and head.

The woman stated that a male subject had entered her room and struck her in the head with a handgun several times before taking her property and fleeing the area.

Investigators responded to the scene and with the assistance of the patrol shift on duty were able to develop a suspect.

Police say 37-year-old Daquan McLamb was taken into custody in the 400 block of North Carolina Street and charged with one count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

McLamb was left in the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center in lieu of a $175,000 secured bond.

His first appearance is scheduled for January 2, 2024.

