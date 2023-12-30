Advertise With Us
Fire near Sea Spray condos in Atlantic Beach now under control

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews have controlled a fire in the dunes near the Sea Spray condos.

Atlantic Beach Fire Deputy Chief Casey Arthur says it started around 7:45 p.m. Friday in a dune line between some condos and the ocean, in an area filled with shrubs.

Arthur says the winds, blowing out of the west, helped the fire move from the Sea Dreams condo area to a Place at the Beach condos.

No buildings were damaged, according to Arthur. He says the fire’s cause is under investigation.

