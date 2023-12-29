Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Woman tries luck to be second North Carolinian to win Powerball New Year drawing

Pamela Bradshaw, her daughter, and two dogs.
Pamela Bradshaw, her daughter, and two dogs.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Clinton resident tries her luck with a trip to New York to be a millionaire for the new year.

North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, is one of the finalists in Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year drawing. She is traveling to New York for the event with her daughter.

If Bradshaw wins, she will be the second North Carolinian in a row to win. Gary Krigbaum of Spindale won last year against 27 other contestants. Bradshaw is one of five finalists so her chances of winning are even higher.

Bradshaw said if she wins she will use it toward buying a house.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” she said. “Wish me luck.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Years Eve falls on a Sunday, closing ABC stores.
ABC stores will be closed the day before New Years
Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
WATCH LIVE: Rev. Barber holding press conference after Greenville theater kicks him out
Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
AMC apologies, CEO to meet with Rev. Barber after being kicked out of Greenville movie theater
The shooting and robbery happened here Wednesday night.
Shots fired during Goldsboro store robbery
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Officials ask public to help find person impersonating wildlife officer

Latest News

Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
WATCH LIVE: Rev. Barber holding press conference after Greenville theater kicks him out
Police arrest teenager in stabbing of South Central High School student
Lower gas prices expected in 2024
New data shows drivers can expect lower gas prices in 2024
New data shows drivers can expect lower gas prices in 2024
New data shows drivers can expect lower gas prices in 2024