Woman tries luck to be second North Carolinian to win Powerball New Year drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Clinton resident tries her luck with a trip to New York to be a millionaire for the new year.

North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, is one of the finalists in Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year drawing. She is traveling to New York for the event with her daughter.

If Bradshaw wins, she will be the second North Carolinian in a row to win. Gary Krigbaum of Spindale won last year against 27 other contestants. Bradshaw is one of five finalists so her chances of winning are even higher.

Bradshaw said if she wins she will use it toward buying a house.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” she said. “Wish me luck.”

