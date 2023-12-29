Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Starlord

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is partnering with Saving Graces 4 Felines to get cats and kittens adopted. Meet Starlord.

Saving Graces says Guardians of the Galaxy Kittens have arrived just in time for ringing in the New Year.

Starlord is one of the four kittens from this group that will rescue your spirit, guard your heart, and give you lots of love and affection.

Starlord who is orange and white is so playful and cuddly, he will bring a lot of joy into your life for the new year. (Saving Graces 4 Felines)

If you want to meet Starlord, the adoption fee is $95 in cash; a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before the adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas, and have been microchipped.

