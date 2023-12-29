Advertise With Us
Pro golfer, ECU alum Harold Varner lll arrested for DWI in Charlotte

Harold Varner III
Harold Varner III(MCSO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Jail records show East Carolina University alumnus and professional golfer Harold Varner lll was arrested Thursday night in Charlotte.

Police records say 33-year-old Varner was arrested and charged with driving while impaired last night by The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Court documents say he was driving on Providence Road.

Records show he was breathalyzed, and his blood alcohol content read 0.16, double the legal limit.

He was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail and given a $500.00 unsecured bond. Records show he posted bond around 9:45 p.m.

Varner has a court date scheduled for January 19, 2024, at 9 a.m.

The PGA-turned-LIV golfer is originally from Gastonia, Georgia. He played for ECU’s golf team from 2008 to 2012. Now, Varner lives in south Charlotte.

