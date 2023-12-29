Police arrest teenager in stabbing of South Central High School student

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they have arrested a teenager for the December 15th stabbing outside of a Greenville high school.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday, according to police, and the teen is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said Deandre Williams, 18, of Greenville was involved in a fistfight outside of the South Central High School gymnasium.

Investigators said that during that fight, a third person ran toward Williams and stabbed him one time.

Williams, who is a South Central High School student, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with a serious injury. At the time, police said the victim was expected to make a full recovery.

Because of the suspect’s age, no other information will be released, police said.

