Fund setup for Ayden family who lost everything in Christmas night fire

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A relief fund has now been set up for an Ayden family of five who lost everything in a Christmas night fire.

The home on Lee Street in downtown Ayden caught fire around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

“Starts feeling a little hot in the kitchen, I’m looking around, seeing if the stove is on or something – no stove on. Then one of my friends who stays behind me, he was outside and called me and was like Lakenn you know smoke coming from your house?” Lakenn Spady said.

Fire crews from Ayden, Red Oak, Winterville, and Winterville Community battled the blaze.

Five people lived in the home, including a three and a 12-year-old, according to Spady. Spady said he, his fiancé, and his fiancé's mother were also in the home.

“I went outside, turned around, and saw smoke coming from the roof. So I ran back inside and woke everybody up and said grab what you can and get out of the house,” Spady said.

The man said they lost everything in the fire which he said was electrical and started in the attic.

The GoFundMe page has a goal of $10,000 which will help the family get back on their feet.

The American Red Cross is providing the family with temporary hotel accommodations.

