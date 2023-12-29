Former Rocky Mount city manager passes away

Advertise With Us
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A former city manager for several Eastern Carolina municipalities has passed away.

Rocky Mount says Steve Raper died on Thursday, surrounded by his family.

Raper was city manager for Rocky Mount from 1995 to 2010. Before that, he was the city manager in Kinston and Henderson.

Raper started his government career in Rocky Mount in 1975 as an intern. He led the city during Hurricane Floyd and returned in 2017 as interim city manager.

