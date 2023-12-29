Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Dry and cooler air moves in as we say farewell to 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are ending the final weekend of 2023 on a nice and near average note, with more sunshine than rain and clouds. Even though we will see more sun, the winds will begin to start to pick up as we go into Friday and this weekend. Breezes will be in the afternoon from the west-southwest from 10 to 15 mph for inland areas and coastal communities ranging from 20 to 25 mph. A few gust could peak up to 20 for the inland and 35 along the coast Friday. By Saturday, winds will relax closer to sunrise Saturday and going into the weekend. Staying calm as New Year’s Eve is underway as highs stay in the 50s, and lows near 30° at night.

Starting off on a mild note New Year’s Day Monday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the 50s. Monday night and into Tuesday morning, there is a small disturbance that will be moving in the area bringing a slight chance of a passing light shower. Amounts will not amount to much, but enough to see the ground will be wet. Even though temperatures will be near freezing, any wintry weather will be hard to come by, as warm air will be aloft in the higher atmosphere. Amounts will be anywhere from a quarter of an inch of rain or less in many backyards.

Wednesday will be sunny and mild before another storm system moves in the area Thursday. This is looking to be more of a rain maker than wintry event, as air temperatures will be above freezing. A few sleet pellets might be possible, but that will be very slim to none with this system.

We cool off as we go into the first weekend of 2024, as highs fall to the 40s.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.