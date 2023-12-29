Crystal Coast police looking for mail thief
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Police on the Crystal Coast are looking for your help in nabbing a mail thief.
Pine Knoll Shores police today released a home security video that shows a man walking up to a mailbox and swiping a package that was inside.
The man appears to have walked from Walnut Circle to the home on Acorn Court when he stole the package.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. on the day after Christmas.
Police admit the video is not the best quality but they are hoping someone might know who the man is. He was wearing a gray or green shirt with black shorts.
If you have seen the man walking in that neighborhood, you’re asked to call Pine Knoll Shores police at 252-247-2474.
