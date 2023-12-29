Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Saturday and Sunday staying sunny and breezy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The winds will pick back up again Saturday afternoon, this time forcing temperatures down into the upper 40s as cold air moves in from the west. The cold air won’t stick around long, leaving the East by Sunday and Monday, pushing our temps back towards our seasonal norms in the mid 50s. However, another cold air mass will arrive Monday night into Tuesday. With moisture present just ahead of the cold air, the slim chance of sleet early Tuesday morning has melted away. Ground temperatures will stay well above freezing, so the threat of any frozen drops reaching the ground is nil.

Wednesday will be sunny and mild before another storm system moves in the area Thursday. This is looking to be more of a rain maker than wintry event, as air temperatures will be above freezing. A few sleet pellets might be possible, but that will be very slim to none with this system.

