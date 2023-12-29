Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Browns WR Elijah Moore hospitalized overnight after ‘scary’ concussion in win over Jets

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is injured on a play against New York Jets...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is injured on a play against New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)
By The Associated Press and TOM WITHERS
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was hospitalized overnight after suffering a concussion on Thursday night in a playoff-clinching win over the New York Jets.

Moore, who had a touchdown reception in the second quarter, got hurt when his head got slammed face-mask first into the turf on a tackle after a 22-yard gain.

The 23-year-old Moore appeared to be knocked unconscious, and after he rolled onto his back, his body began to twitch involuntarily as he laid on the ground.

Moore was eventually helped to his feet by team personnel and escorted to the sideline medical tent. He was then taken to the locker room for evaluation and treatment.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Moore is “doing better.”

“He’s home,” Stefanski said without providing much detail. “Those are always scary.”

Moore is in his first season with the Browns, who acquired him in a trade from the Jets in March. His 8-yard TD reception from quarterback Joe Flacco gave Cleveland a 27-7 lead. Moore and Flacco were also teammates in New York.

Moore’s loss further depleted Cleveland’s depth at wide receiver with Amari Cooper also sitting out with a heel injury following his 265-yard game last week against Houston.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Years Eve falls on a Sunday, closing ABC stores.
ABC stores will be closed the day before New Years
Rev. William Barber sits in the chair that led to him being escorted out of a Greenville movie...
Civil rights leader says Greenville movie theater broke federal law over seating dispute
Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
AMC apologies, CEO to meet with Rev. Barber after being kicked out of Greenville movie theater
The shooting and robbery happened here Wednesday night.
Shots fired during Goldsboro store robbery
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Officials ask public to help find person impersonating wildlife officer

Latest News

Rev. William Barber sits in the chair that led to him being escorted out of a Greenville movie...
Civil rights leader says Greenville movie theater broke federal law over seating dispute
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Dr. Jesse Peel died yesterday, according to the ECU Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center.
AIDS activist & ECU donor, Dr. Jesse Peel, dead at 83
FILE - View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sept....
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
The Perfect Gift
New Bern man nearly gave away his $250,000 ticket as a gift