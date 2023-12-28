Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

WATCH: Officers corral beaver found inside hospital lobby on Christmas Day

Some believe a beaver who snuck into a hospital on Christmas Day was looking for Santa's wooden toy department. (SOURCE: WMC)
By Lydian Kennin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The holiday season doesn’t stop hospitals from filling up with those who need medical help, but one hospital in Tennessee had an unexpected four-legged visitor on Christmas Day.

St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett called their local police department early Monday morning to report a beaver that had snuck into the building.

When officers reported to the scene, they said the beaver had dammed itself in the lobby.

Aided by hospital staff, the officers-turned-rodent-wrangler corralled the animal into a rolling cart before taking it back to a nearby canal.

Officials said they are uncertain just how the beaver got inside the hospital to begin with. Some speculate the critter was looking for Santa’s wooden toy department.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
AMC apologies, CEO to meet with Rev. Barber after being kicked out of Greenville movie theater
The Justice Department announced today that is has secured a settlement against Billy Joe...
Onslow County towing company settles with Justice Department after service members cars towed and sold
The crash happened here on Friday.
Woman identified in fatal Jacksonville car crash
Holly Ridge extends hotel stay for former Holly Plaza residents; Mayor Jeff Winzel gives statement
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.

Latest News

The International Health Racquet and Sports Association says the month of January accounted...
Trainers give tips for successful fitness resolution
Lower gas prices expected in 2024
New data shows drivers can expect lower gas prices in 2024
A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call. (Source:...
Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with a call
New Years Eve falls on a Sunday, closing ABC stores.
ABC stores will be closed the day before New Years