Trainers give tips for successful fitness resolution

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With 2024 just four days away, many people will take a stab at creating their fitness New Year’s Resolutions.

The International Health Racquet and Sports Association says the month of January accounted for 12% of all gym membership sign-ups. The rest of the year, just 8.3% of all gym memberships are new.

The IHRSA goes on to point out that 50% of all new gym members quit exercising consistently within the first six months.

Local trainers at Titan Up Athletics in New Bern spoke about some important approaches to make sure that you maintain a consistent fitness habit and avoid getting discouraged along your journey.

“The number one thing is finding your niche and finding a good time to come in when you don’t feel overwhelmed. A lot of the time that can be earlier in the morning or later at night when the gym isn’t so crowded. You gotta think long term and you just gotta remember to look back at how far you’ve come. I mean that’s why I always recommend transformation photos but not only that but journaling everything as well,” said professional bodybuilder and trainer Kenny Richards.

The IHRSA says the average gym member goes to the gym two times a week.

