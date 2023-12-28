Shots fired during Goldsboro store robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say no one was hurt in a violent armed robbery Wednesday night in Goldsboro where shots were fired.

The robbery happened around 8:40 p.m. at D & C Mini Mart on East Elm Street.

Police say three employees were in the store when two armed people came in and robbed the business.

A news release did not say if the robbers, the employees, or both fired the shots.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.