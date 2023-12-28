Advertise With Us
Sharpsburg mayor facing second drunk driving charge in 5 years

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mayor is facing his second drunk driving arrest in five years.

Sharpsburg Mayor Robert Williams was charged with driving while impaired by Rocky Mount police a week ago today.

Police pulled over the mayor’s vehicle on South Wesleyan Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.

Williams is out on bond and has a February 22nd court date.

Back in May of 2018, Williams was charged with DWI hours after he was elected mayor. After a guilty plea, Williams was sentenced to a day in jail, 24 hours of community service, and two years probation.

Williams was re-elected in 2021 and his term expires in two years.

