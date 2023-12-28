Sharpsburg mayor facing second drunk driving charge in 5 years
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mayor is facing his second drunk driving arrest in five years.
Sharpsburg Mayor Robert Williams was charged with driving while impaired by Rocky Mount police a week ago today.
Police pulled over the mayor’s vehicle on South Wesleyan Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.
Williams is out on bond and has a February 22nd court date.
Back in May of 2018, Williams was charged with DWI hours after he was elected mayor. After a guilty plea, Williams was sentenced to a day in jail, 24 hours of community service, and two years probation.
Williams was re-elected in 2021 and his term expires in two years.
