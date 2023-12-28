Officials ask public to help find person impersonating wildlife officer

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission say they are looking for a person pretending to be a wildlife officer.

The NCWRC says there have been two situations where a man has impersonated an officer in a public setting.

Officials say the first was in Perquimans County on December 22nd, and the second time was in Bertie County on Wednesday, December 27th.

The N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission says in both meetings with the public, the man has worn green pants and shirts, and said he was a wildlife officer investigating a report of trespassing.

WITN is told it’s unclear if the two instances are connected.

On Wednesday, the man described as white and looked to be in his forties, was driving a green truck with yellow writing on the floor, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330 or Wildlife Officers. Their names and numbers are below.

Wildlife Officer Shelton at 984-255-4286

Wildlife Officer Keyes at 252-724-5397

Wildlife Sgt. Moss at 252-558-6661

