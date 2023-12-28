Advertise With Us
Halifax County coach arrested for allegedly assaulting student

Paul Nicholson Jr
Paul Nicholson Jr(Halifax County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County coach was arrested on Thursday after deputies say he assaulted a student.

According to deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on December 20th that a coach had assaulted a student at Southeast Collegiate Preparatory Academy in Halifax.

Deputies say that after investigating with the school’s resource officer they arrested 37-year-old Paul Nicholson Jr. of Enfield and charged him with felony assault by strangulation.

Nicholson was taken to the Halifax County Jail where he was given a $2500 bond and a court date of January 3rd.

There was no answer at Halifax County Schools but the school’s website does not list Nicholson on the staff directory.

