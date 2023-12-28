Greenville NYE Celebration 2024

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Emerald Drop returns to ring in 2024.

The City of Greenville’s New Years Eve celebration will be held Sunday, December 31st from 9:00PM - midnight at the Town Common.

The City of Greenville Senior Administrative Assistant Margot Clark and Communications and Marketing Assistant Ashley Gaskins spoke encourage people to come out and enjoy what the event has offer.

Fireworks will follow the Emerald Drop countdown. This year’s event will feature a beer garden and food trucks.

WITN’s Jacyn Abbott will emcee the event.

