Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville NYE Celebration 2024

Greenville's Emerald Drop returns in 2024
Greenville's Emerald Drop returns in 2024(City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Emerald Drop returns to ring in 2024.

The City of Greenville’s New Years Eve celebration will be held Sunday, December 31st from 9:00PM - midnight at the Town Common.

The City of Greenville Senior Administrative Assistant Margot Clark and Communications and Marketing Assistant Ashley Gaskins spoke encourage people to come out and enjoy what the event has offer.

Fireworks will follow the Emerald Drop countdown. This year’s event will feature a beer garden and food trucks.

WITN’s Jacyn Abbott will emcee the event.

For more information, visit here.

WITN is a proud sponsor of Greenville’s New Year’s Eve Celebration.

WITN’s coverage of the New Year’s Eve celebration is sponsored by Kellum Law Firm.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
AMC apologies, CEO to meet with Rev. Barber after being kicked out of Greenville movie theater
The crash happened here on Friday.
Woman identified in fatal Jacksonville car crash
The Justice Department announced today that is has secured a settlement against Billy Joe...
Onslow County towing company settles with Justice Department after service members cars towed and sold
Holly Ridge extends hotel stay for former Holly Plaza residents; Mayor Jeff Winzel gives statement
A home on Lee Street caught fire around 11:15 p.m.
Ayden family of five loses everything in Christmas night fire

Latest News

Holiday season brings increase in donations
Non-profits see increase in donations around the holidays
Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
AMC apologies, CEO to meet with Rev. Barber after being kicked out of Greenville movie theater
Tate teaches in Hyde County. She's WITN's TOTW for 12-27-23.
Teacher of the Week: Cheri Tate
the Know Before You Go - NC ocean safety nonprofit presented White Oak Elementary School in...
Nonprofit donates to local elementary school