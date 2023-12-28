Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Fire department welcomes 15 babies in 1 year: ‘That has to be a record somewhere’

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s...
The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.(Yuba City Firefighters/Facebook)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA CITY, Calif. (Gray News) – A fire department in California is celebrating the birth of a whopping 15 babies this year.

In a Facebook post, Yuba City firefighters shared a photo of all 15 dads holding their new babies, all born over the last year.

“15 babies in 1 year! That has to be a record somewhere lol!” the department captioned the photo.

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.

Yuba City is located about 40 miles north of Sacramento.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
AMC apologies, CEO to meet with Rev. Barber after being kicked out of Greenville movie theater
The Justice Department announced today that is has secured a settlement against Billy Joe...
Onslow County towing company settles with Justice Department after service members cars towed and sold
The crash happened here on Friday.
Woman identified in fatal Jacksonville car crash
Holly Ridge extends hotel stay for former Holly Plaza residents; Mayor Jeff Winzel gives statement
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.

Latest News

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington...
Jan. 6 rioter who was sentenced in secret provided information to authorities, court papers say
The shooting and robbery happened here Wednesday night.
Shots fired during Goldsboro store robbery
The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins,...
Sundance the dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium
Sharpsburg mayor facing second drunk driving charge in 5 years