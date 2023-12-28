Advertise With Us
Dylan Stewart - Military Greeting 2023

Dylan Stewart - Military Greeting 2023
By Skyler Evans and WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Once again, WITN is pleased to share video greeting cards from our troops stationed around the world, wishing their loved ones happy holidays!

Scroll through the list of clips to find your loved ones or someone from your hometown. Click the link to play the video.

Latest News

Staff Sgt. Timeka Artis, U.S. Army - Military Greeting 2023
SPC Chad Holthaus - Military Greeting 2023
Staff Sergeant Dana Clarke - Military Greeting 2023