Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds linger today as sunshine returns into the New Year’s holiday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cloudy skies will transition into partly sunny skies and a mild temperatures for us as we say farewell to the final week days of 2023, as rain will be exiting the viewing area. A few sprinkles/light showers are possible along the coastal communities, but most areas will stay dry. Highs in the mid 50s and lows at night fall back to the 30s.

New Year’s weekend is shaping up to feature clear and calm conditions, with winds relaxing. New Year’s Eve will be dry and cold, as we go into the midnight hour. If you are heading out to any festivities, bring a winter coat with you, with temperatures in the mid 30s. Starting off dry and clear January 1, with temperatures in the mid 50s. A few clouds will be passing by late in the night, as a weak disturbance will be passing by the ENC area into Tuesday.

Clearing out mid to late week as another system could pass by along the coastal communities, with most areas staying on the calm and dry note. Highs in the lows 50s and lows drop in the upper 20s to low 30s.

