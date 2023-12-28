Advertise With Us
DHHS: Child flu deaths already equals last season’s total

(Arizona's Family)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials say child flu deaths so far this season equal the total for the previous flu season.

The Department of Health and Human Services released the latest numbers this afternoon.

For the week ending December 23rd, DHHS says there were five adult deaths and one child who passed away because of the flu. That child’s death was nine-year-old Jasmyne Kite, of Wilson, who passed away on December 17th.

DHHS says so far this flu season there have been 27 adults and three children dying from the flu.

Most of those adult deaths, 22 of them, were people 65 years of age and older.

Last flu season, there were 196 flu-related deaths, including three children, according to DHHS.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

