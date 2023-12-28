Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies set for the end of 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds will depart and dry air will roll in as we wrap up the last few days of 2023. The mid 50s will be back Friday under plenty of sunshine. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon out of the west-southwest, blowing in at 10 to 15 mph for inland areas with the coast seeing 20 to 25 mph sustained winds. The winds will start to calm after sunset, but will likely only drop to 5-10 mph by sunrise Saturday.

The winds will pick back up again Saturday afternoon, this time forcing temperatures down into the upper 40s as cold air moves in from the west. The cold air won’t stick around long, leaving the East by Sunday and Monday, pushing our temps back towards our seasonal norms in the mid 50s. However, another cold air mass will arrive Monday night into Tuesday. With moisture present just ahead of the cold air, there is a slim chance we could see some sleet come down early Tuesday morning. Ground temperatures will stay above freezing, so the threat of anything sticking to the road is nil. But for those of you who love some wintry weather, early Tuesday morning could lightly scratch that itch.

