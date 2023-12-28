Airport says RDU’s progress leads to anticipated success in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s momentum from this year is expected to carry into 2024 with great success, according to a report released today.

The airport says that in 2023 they served a record number of passengers, added new airline services and routes, and introduced rapid non-stop international flights to popular destinations abroad. This progress kept them in the J.D. Power list of the Top Five large airports for the third year in a row.

RDU says many areas of growth should play a role in moving ahead in 2024.

International air service

Aeromexico announced it will launch daily, nonstop flights to Mexico City in the summer 2024.

Air France welcomed its first flight from Paris and will expand from three days a week to daily nonstop service beginning next year.

Lufthansa announced it will begin nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany in 2024, providing travelers with connections to Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa and more.

Icelandair built on its success at RDU by increasing flights to Reykjavik. The airline’s schedule will expand next year from seasonal to year-round service.

Breeze Airways launched service at RDU and quickly expanded the number of destinations they serve across the country.

Vision 2040

Runway Groundbreaking: The Airport Authority broke ground on a new primary runway – the signature project in the Authority’s Vision 2040 master plan. The replacement runway will be the most important two miles of pavement in the Research Triangle when it opens, connecting the region with the world.

Aircraft Parking: A new West Remain Overnight aircraft parking area opened in 2023 to allow planes that arrive late at night and depart early the next day to park closer to Terminal 2. Expanding RDU’s overnight aircraft parking capability fulfills a Vision 2040 milestone by positioning aircraft closer to the terminal when gates become available for morning departures.

Parking

RDU made travel even more convenient when it began installing a parking guidance system throughout the deck to help guests find a space faster. The system communicates through lights and digital signage available open, closed and handicapped parking spaces. It will be installed on all levels of the deck in 2024.

The airport reopened ParkRDU Express, adding 1,000 parking spaces on campus, and began work on a ParkRDU Economy 3 expansion that will create 7,000 more spaces and include new amenities for airport guests.

Sustainability

The Airport Authority adopted a Sustainability Policy and introduced its first Sustainability Management Plan in 2023 to help meet its goal of achieving a sustainable future for RDU. The plan was developed with input from the public and business community and provides guidance for integrating sustainability into planning, design, construction, operations, maintenance and business practices.

The Airport Authority committed to pursuing Envision verification – a framework for sustainable construction – for its Park Economy 3 and Runway 5L-23R replacement projects. The Authority will post updates and seek public comment on the sustainable elements of the projects during the construction process.

Growing with the Raleigh-Durham community

RDU hosted the 2023 Plane Pull and helped raise more than $115,000 for Special Olympics athletes across North Carolina, with teams competing to see who could pull a 60,000-pound plane the fastest.

Avelo Airlines created 105 aviation jobs when it opened a crew base at RDU and positioned two Boeing 737-800 aircraft to support it.

