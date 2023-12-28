ABC stores will be closed the day before New Years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New Year’s Eve is just days away, but anyone wanting to toast the New Year should make sure they buy their liquor ahead of time due to the days the ABC stores will be closed.

“Well, as far as I know, it started kinda in 1935 when the ABC laws were enacted,” said Brantley Uzzell, the Lenoir and Jones County ABC Board General Manager.

With this long-standing law, many are used to the ABC stores being closed on holidays, but that doesn’t mean they still don’t want to celebrate. “For the last 12 years, the day before Christmas Eve has typically been the busiest day of the year. New Year’s Day or New Year’s Eve, I should say, is typically a big day,” said Uzzell.

But this year, New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday, meaning the ABC stores will be closed. But that may not be the case for much longer.

‘Senate bill 527 is in the legislation for consideration..,” said Uzzell.

Since it’s been a long time since ABC laws were put into place, they may soon change. “As it’s written, now it would allow local governments/or ABC boards at their discretion to go to their local government and ask them if they could open on Sundays or if they open on certain holidays,” said Uzzell.

While they may be able to open on certain holidays, Christmas would still be an exception based on the bill as it stands right now.

The last time the bill was looked at in vegetation was in September when it was passed by the Senate, moving it to the House.

Right now, ABC’s typical hours are from 10 am to 9 pm, Monday through Saturday.

While the ABC stores will be closed on New Year’s Eve and the New Year, the grocery stores and convenience stores that are open will still be able to sell beer and wine.

