Teacher of the Week: Cheri Tate

Tate is TOTW 12-27-2023. She teaches at the Mattamuskeet School.(Cheri Tate)
By Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week is Cheir Tate.

Cheri Tate is a Pre-K teacher at Mattammuskeet School in Hyde County.

Mrs. Tate believes that sharing a love of learning through a safe, joyful, and playful environment will inspire lifelong learning.

Before calling Eastern North Carolina home, she grew up and raised a family in New York. There she worked in Special Education and later worked in the mental health field before deciding to finish her teaching degree.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Mount Olive with a bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education while teaching in the 21st Century Afterschool Program. She now teaches pre-kindergarten but has taught both prekindergarten and kindergarten.

She thanks her assistant Jessica Lewis, parents, coworkers, and Administration for supporting her to do what she does best...teach.

If there is a teacher you believe should be WITN’s Teacher of the Week, tell us why, here.

