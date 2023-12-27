Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast Thursday ahead; Colder air coming this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Showers tonight will transition over to cloudy skies that will extend into Thursday with highs dipping to 60°. A few showers may develop along the coast Thursday afternoon/evening, but most areas should stay dry.

A notable decline in temperatures over the course of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday is expected following the front. Despite the diminishing temperatures, skies are anticipated to remain clear and sunny during this period.

As we move towards Friday night, frost is expected to make a return contributing to colder conditions. Saturday may bring a few clouds, but rain is unlikely.

Looking ahead to the New Year’s celebration, we can expect to welcome it with clear skies and daytime highs hovering around the 50-degree mark. However, it’s worth noting that another cold snap is on the horizon. This is attributed to a mass of arctic air making its way southward towards the Eastern North Carolina (ENC) region by the middle of the following week.

In summary, while the immediate forecast promises a gradual drop in temperatures with the potential return of frost, the New Year’s celebration is likely to be accompanied by favorable weather conditions. Yet, the outlook for the subsequent week suggests the possibility of another cold spell, reinforcing the need for residents to stay informed and prepared for fluctuating weather patterns.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.